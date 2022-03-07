Today’s Birthday (03/08/22). Imagine and dream new possibilities this year. Diligent private preparation yields sensational results. Springtime insights inspire creative communications before summer adventures take a twist. Your explorations strike gold this autumn. Edit, revise and adapt communications around winter changes. Realize a bold and inspiring vision.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The puzzle pieces are coming together. Intellectual pursuits engage and satisfy. Take notes and write them into something interesting. Creative urges are worth pursuing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Extra profits are available. Make sure you’ve laid the groundwork. Strengthen basic support structures. Connect with partners and allies. Push to advance lucrative opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get comfortable in your own skin. You’re growing stronger. Draw upon hidden resources. Go for what you want with all your heart. Take charge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Plan your steps before venturing out. Save time and money by avoiding an expensive pitfall. True your course to your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a community cause. Teamwork can build amazing results. Put together an incredible possibility with friends and allies. Connect and raise the energy level.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a professional move. Strategize which pieces to play and when. Develop an opportunity that inspires your heart. Start with fundamentals and build out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Monitor conditions before launching an exploration. Expand in the direction of least resistance. Manage logistics in detail. Make a delightful long-distance connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. You each have a strength that the other lacks. Coordinate with your partner to apply your talents for best impact. Share the proceeds.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration offers ease, comfort and support. Share responsibilities and rewards. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Rely on each other. Romance arises in conversation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Get your heart pumping. Practice your moves for higher performance. Expert feedback provides another view. Expand your capabilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. Enjoy the company of people you love. Relax and enjoy your favorite games and activities. Children share their wisdom.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Beautify your surroundings. Clean rooms and closets, and enjoy increased functionality and space. Share something delicious with family.