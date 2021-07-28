Today’s Birthday (07/29/21). Take your partnership to new heights this year. Deepen connections through steady collaboration, communication and coordination. Summertime social activities reconnect your networks, before a professional challenge reorients this autumn. Passion and creativity inspire this winter, motivating a career peak accomplishment. Love fills your sails.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical efforts get results, with Mars entering Virgo for two months. Practice and exercise for growing strength, endurance and skills. Your work feels energized.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan for love, passion and romance. For nearly eight weeks, with Mars in Virgo, creative pursuits capture your attention. Align your actions to your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic improvements, with Mars in Virgo. Physical action gets results. Clean, sort and organize. Clear clutter. Weed out unused stuff. Family teamwork rocks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on work. Energize communications, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Get the full story. Study, research and gather information. Network and share.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your exploration widens. Energize money-making efforts. You can develop lucrative ventures, with Mars in Virgo. Boost your income over the next two months.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Shared accounts rise. Personal matters heat up with Mars in Virgo. You’re energized and empowered. Focus on personal growth and development. Invest in success.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Set intentions and vision statements. Enjoy rituals, tradition and ceremonies, with Mars in Virgo. Process the past as you clear space for what’s ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices. Team efforts can get supercharged, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Share efforts for a common cause. Together, anything’s possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love is the answer. With Mars in Virgo until Sept. 14, your career advances toward your passions. Move boldly. Pour energy into your career.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover new frontiers. Educational exploration beckons with Mars in Virgo. Expand your horizons over the next few months. Widen your understanding, skills and knowledge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Make shared plans for the future. Stay in action to fulfill financial goals for two months under Virgo Mars. Coordinate. Profit through collaboration.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab lucrative opportunities. Your partnership reaches new levels, with Mars in Virgo. Coordinate actions. Deepen your connection over the next two months. Collaboration flowers.