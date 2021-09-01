Today’s Birthday (09/02/21). Health is your true wealth this year. Disciplined practices grow your capacities to new levels. Your professional status grows this summer, leading to changing educational priorities this autumn. Domestic renovations support family time this winter, before you launch into springtime adventure. Nurture yourself to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dedication fulfills a domestic dream. Plan your moves before committing. Measure before cutting. Harmony may require effort. Plan your inspiring vision and research options.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take practical steps to advance a creative project. Craft strong bones to hang your case on. Don’t present unfinished work. Articulate dreams, visions and possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Costs may be higher than expected. Don’t drain reserves. Simplify plans. Slow to avoid mistakes. You can get what you need. Make detailed arrangements.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Imagine the potential. Journal your dreams, visions and possibilities. Devote yourself to a personal goal. Clean messes or resolve miscommunications. Take one step after another.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Give in to cravings for peaceful privacy. Listen to your muses. Creativity ripples beneath the surface. Make a spiritual connection. Savor music, nature and beauty.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — The impossible seems accessible with a team project. You can see a diamond in the rough. It takes disciplined efforts to polish it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize practical professional responsibilities, despite confusion, delays or misunderstandings. Fulfill your vision one step at a time. Handle the basics and postpone extras.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Test theories before committing resources. Review the data. Study and investigate. What you uncover may not be pretty. Increase structural integrity to advance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on shared objectives. Devote yourself to practical financial priorities. Energize to cover the basics. You can find what you need. Work together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate actions with your partner. Patience, powerful listening and humor can defuse a heated situation. Keep a dream alive, despite setbacks. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Slow to navigate the tricky sections. Keep your cool and document your moves. Stretch and practice the basics.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You may discover barriers to romance. Misunderstandings abound. Don’t get pushy; patience and charm scores highest overall. Relax and have fun, as is.
