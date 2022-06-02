Today’s Birthday (06/03/22). Expand collaborations to grow this year. Cultural and educational growth follows your disciplined actions. Resolve a physical challenge this summer, building strength, health and energy for top autumn performance. A private winter gestational creative phase provides for springtime public triumph. Friends bring the spice.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Romance sparks easily. Shared finances flow better, with Mercury direct in Taurus. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Deal and bargain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don’t get each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate feelings privately. Keep a journal. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you’ve been. Plan and strategize.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitability rises. Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets. You can hear each other again.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Confirm reservations. It’s easier to get your message out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration kindles. Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money flows with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. Confusion diminishes. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise. Communication in collaboration clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Discover health solutions in conversation. Learn from coaches, doctors and mentors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and strategize together. Family communications clarify, with Mercury stationing direct. Clean messes and resolve irritations. Determine domestic improvements. Share dreams and visions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.