Today’s Birthday (07/01/22). Your professional status is on the rise this year. Grow family coffers with consistent diligence. Making changes for better health this summer leads to an autumn energy boost. Winter introspection inspires plan revisions, leading to a fun social springtime. Grab career opportunities and shine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Choose the most fun option. Don’t worry about the future. Soak yourself in love, beauty and goodness. Relax; enjoy the company and view.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home is where your heart is. Beautification projects make messes but provide satisfying results. Cook up something delicious and share it with people you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning quickly. Read the background materials. Don’t share unfinished creative work yet. Edit the content and polish the presentation. Creative projects satisfy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your efforts can get profitable. Extra work can earn a bonus. Enjoy fringe benefits and hidden value. Don’t push when blocked. Small contributions add up.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re looking especially good today. Pursue a personal passion. Flex your artistic muscles. Don’t overspend or overindulge. Recognize limitations. Enjoy your own interests.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Notice dreams and symbolism. Discover hidden desires, beliefs and commitments. Choose freely, after consideration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your team strategy. Collaboration can move mountains. Don’t push until everyone is ready. Share respect, gratitude and love. Friends make the world go around.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on work that you love. Develop that passionate thread. Don’t push when stuck. Ignore locked doors. Follow where the light comes through.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream big. Explore possibilities. Research and investigate a fascinating subject. Flow around barriers like water. Stay flexible. Respect physical limitations. Keep an open mind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration could get especially lucrative today. Don’t worry about unripe opportunities. Patiently nurture your seedlings. Contribute faithfully and watch your harvest grow. Pluck what’s ready.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work together. Give and take. Support and be supported. Avoid sticky situations, barriers and obstacles. Focus on here and now. Gracefully sidestep hazards. Share the rewards.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — How many balls can you juggle? Postpone what you can, and prioritize health. Balance stress with extra rest, physical exercise and good food.
