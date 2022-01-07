Today’s Birthday (01/10/22). Abundance fills your basket this year. Nurture and grow valuable resources with consistent action. Creating inspiring plans this winter leads to a fun, romantic springtime. Support friends around a change next summer, leading to an autumn community victory. Care for your garden with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting creative. Lucrative opportunities are hiding in plain sight. Put in the work to realize dreamy results. Luck is on your side.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Something you’ve been dreaming for is open and available. A disciplined push is required. Aim for love, fun and happiness. Good fortune follows personal initiative.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Have faith in your own imagination. Encourage it with privacy and peaceful conditions. Revise plans and invent new possibilities. Put away the past. Look ahead.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can find what you’re looking for, with a little help from your friends. Connect and share what you’re up to. Advance a team dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invent, build and grow a dreamy professional possibility. Luck shines on disciplined efforts. Put your heart into it. You can find what you need.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Seminars, classes and webinars provide valuable skills. Concentrate intensely. Optimism, confidence and luck grow along with your understanding. Studies and research get fruitful.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to realize a shared dream. You can find the resources you need. Use what you’re learning to cut waste. Together, you’re especially lucky.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Exchange kindnesses. Share the load. Support your partner and be supported. Fortune follows dedicated efforts. Work together for what you love. Celebrate results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize physical health and fitness. Nurture yourself. Practice your moves for growing strength, endurance and ease. Keep doing what’s working. Get your heart pumping.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love. Romance sparks in conversation. Connect with your own creativity and passion. True your course to your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Domestic projects satisfy a craving. Repair something that’s been bothering you. Relax and enjoy familiar surroundings. Bake something fragrant.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Apply intellect, experience and creativity to solve a puzzle. Think outside the box. Listen to dreams or subconscious clues. The shower muses serenade you.
