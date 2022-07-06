Today’s Birthday (07/08/22). Your professional influence grows this year. Together, disciplined coordination earns extra dividends. Summer health challenges require new practices for strength, vitality and skills this autumn. A peaceful, private winter inspires imaginative plans for exciting social connections next spring. Your career takes off; enjoy the ride.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to maximize profits. Don’t get pushy. Avoid risk or arguments. Distractions stop the action. Communicate to navigate financial changes. Consider the bigger picture.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Lean on each other. Support your partner and be supported. Tempers could flare. Practice patience and compassion. Adapt around a challenge or change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your own body. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Talk with respected experts about any concerns. Healthy practices grow strength, energy and endurance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and prioritize fun. Stay patient with irritations, obstacles or changes. Communication and a flexible attitude save time and stress. Choose the easy option.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best, at home. People could feel rough around the edges. Adjust the ambiance. Set a peaceful mood. Listen generously.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Do the homework or deadline pressure rises. Work out what to say. Outline your ideas, build thoughts into paragraphs and edit into clarity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can find the resources you need. Stay in communication to navigate unexpected delays or breakdowns. Put in extra effort for extra gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’ve got this. Manage a challenge. Stay cool to save time and energy. Don’t push against a brick wall. Flow like water around obstacles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Revise plans for delays or barriers. Rest and recharge. Dreams seem prophetic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies and teammates. Together, you’re especially effective. Unite your diverse talents for common cause. Avoid gossip or controversy. Communication eases concerns.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Adapt around delays or breakdowns. Adjust schedules and expectations. Stay in communication for ease and comfort. Patiently provide leadership.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Explore and investigate. Study and research. Plot your course in advance and confirm reservations. Learn and expand your understanding with practice and experience.

"

"