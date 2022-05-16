Today’s Birthday (05/18/22). Discover a deeper purpose and vision this year. Expand professional stature through disciplined, coordinated efforts. Springtime power and confidence support you to overcome a summer partnership challenge. Romance and collaboration warm autumn and winter, despite personal doubts or insecurities. Process changes from your cozy cocoon.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Find solutions for a professional puzzle. The opposition holds out and it could get tense. Show your philosophical side in public. Privately focus.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Rest and reorient your plans to current circumstances. Your travels and investigations could face a roadblock. Don’t confront authority. Find a clever way around.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to prevent a financial shortfall. Consider all options. Adjust to balance the budget. Don’t gamble with the rent. Find ways to work smarter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Delegate what you can. Coordinate carefully with your partner to sidestep a mess. Take extra care with sensitive situations. Handle what’s urgent and then rest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Slow for the tricky sections. Reduce risk of injury or accident. Practice at half tempo and speed up when you’ve got it. Nurture yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with your favorite pastimes. Adapt with changes by using your hands and artistry. Craft or cook or play games with loved ones.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your attitude positive, despite domestic messes or breakdowns. Clean now and talk later. Make repairs, adjustments and upgrades. Do it for family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A creative project could seem stuck. You may need to go back a step to fix a mistake. Gentle pressure works better than force.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You may need to shift the budget to manage unexpected needs. Go for extra profits. Get creative to bridge the gap. Negotiate, wheel and deal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — That little voice in your head may not be the best judge of your performance. Don’t listen to negative commentary. When curious, ask someone else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get quiet and listen to your heart. Make plans that feed your spirit. Include your favorite people, locations and activities. Invent your own inspiration.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Friends may not always see eye to eye. Avoid taking sides. Hear both points of view. Provide wise counsel, compassion and generous listening.