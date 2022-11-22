Today’s Birthday (11/25/22). Rediscover passion, romance and fun this year. Get your message out with consistent communication. Autumn reflections inspire valuable insights, before resolving winter work and health changes. Love is in the air next spring, before peaceful summer introspection shifts your purpose. Love is the answer.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep learning new professional tricks. Find unexplored facets of your work. Tackle an interesting challenge and apply what you’re learning. Stay practical. Discover elegant simplicity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Collaborate to develop them into positive cash flow. Explore possibilities together. What do you want to learn? Harvest what you sow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Contribute your talents and time to grow shared ventures. Partnership deepens with each kept promise. Stick to practical objectives. Make someone proud.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your health and wellness. Busy physical activities can burn you out. Rely on a partner for shared support. Relax and recharge together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You may be recovering from too much fun. Prioritize health and physical energy. Take a walk somewhere beautiful or interesting. Nature feeds your spirit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family warm you. Share something delicious. Fun and romance percolate naturally. Baking or culinary projects delight. Nurture each other with love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You don’t need to discuss everything. Enjoy your favorite family traditions and flavors. Share something delicious. Domestic arts provide comfort, beauty and love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. Capture your ideas into documents, files or images. Creative expression flowers in unexpected directions. Share and profit from your insights and discoveries.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress for success. Develop lucrative opportunities into positive cash flow. Use your confidence and charm. Your work is in demand. What you’re doing is working.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Private insights feed your spirit. Your confidence is on the rise. Talk about what you love. Share personal dreams with potential partners and supporters.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Social connections warm your heart. Afterwards, private tranquility entices. Indulge in nostalgia and reflection. Consider where you’ve been, and what’s ahead. Make plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Manage a professional challenge with help from friends. Your team provides essential support. Let others know how much they mean to you. Share appreciation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.