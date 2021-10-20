Today’s Birthday (10/21/21). Let your heart be your guide this year. Grow skills and connections with steady, disciplined efforts. Shift family financial strategies this autumn, before a creative, artistic or network launch illuminates this winter. Shared accounts reap a springtime windfall, before summer income surges. Discover delightful romance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Cash flow could stall or break down. Reinforce basic financial structures. Adapt around recent changes. Focus on short term needs. Shuffle and reorganize budgets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Reflect and take it easy. Nurture yourself with familiar rituals and routines. Something you try now doesn’t work. Don’t take it personally. Patience pays.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Clarify your direction. Adapt around a structural setback. Avoid expensive choices. Meditate on it. Focus on the here and now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A team challenge presents. Connect for shared support around unexpected circumstances. Resupply locally. Weigh pros and cons before choosing. Go for distance, not speed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen foundational supports with a professional project. Adapt to a surprise. Avoid overspending. Minimize risk or expense. Take charge for the results you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow to consider the trail ahead before launching. Come up with backup plans. Changes could seem abrupt. Research reveals the necessary data. Study options.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on family finances. Unexpected changes require adaptation. Practice patience. Reduce risk and expense. Old assumptions get challenged. Listen for possibilities. Discover solutions together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate around a tight spot. Strengthen foundations and basic structures. Change direction intuitively. Avoid risk or hassle. Listening is more powerful than speaking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Moderate physical exertion. Unforeseen obstacles may block the path. Slow around tight corners. Prioritize your health, work and energy. Eat well and rest deeply.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care of dear ones. A challenge develops. Curtail travel or expenses. Old beliefs get tested. Provide reliable support. Try new ideas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Home grounds and centers you. Avoid expense or fuss. Conserve energy and resources. Simplify and declutter. Make repairs and renovations. Organize for family comfort.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit and investigate carefully. Reinforce basic structures before adding elaborations. Discretion is advised. Don’t take anything for granted. Get expert support when needed.