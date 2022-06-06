Today’s Birthday (06/07/22). Team collaboration works wonders this year. Investigations and explorations flower with consistent attention. Navigate physical obstacles carefully this summer, for growing autumn strength and endurance. Private winter planning and preparation lay the foundations for a fun and social springtime. Share resources, opportunities and friendship.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Put love into your work and it flowers. Watch for hidden dangers or pitfalls. Keep your eyes open. Choose stability over illusion. Prioritize health.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Allow for flights of romantic fancy. Relax schedules for spontaneous escapades. Don’t force anything. Stay flexible to flow around obstacles like water. Have fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home renovation projects satisfy. Clean and organize to clear space. Improve air and light circulation. Repair water systems before they break. Plants add natural beauty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A fascinating conversation leads in unexpected directions. Creative projects can advance dramatically. Avoid distractions or pitfalls. Outline your work carefully. Build on solid foundations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Catch the silver flowing your way. Avoid blowing it all on stuff you don’t need. Stick to basic priorities. Stash something for a rainy day.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow your heart for an energy boost. Focus on personal passions and diversions. Allow extra time for yourself. Connect with nature for extra points.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Settle into a soothing, peaceful groove. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Facts and fantasy could clash. Organize plans and prepare for what’s ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance team or community goals by great strides. Don’t try to force a locked door. Find easy ways around a barrier. Solutions flow between friends.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional priorities have your attention. Hunt for and discover creative solutions. Practice makes perfect. Focused efforts get satisfying results. Your work is gaining respect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take the road less traveled. Explore unusual directions. Stick to reliable sources. Avoid risky business. Slow the pace for tricky sections. Investigate a fascinating story.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to maximize financial gains. Pursue lucrative opportunities with coordination. Monitor conditions and watch for openings. Build stable foundations together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and pull together. Support each other. Share the load and rewards. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Don’t push. Clarify communications and continue.
