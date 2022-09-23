Today’s Birthday (09/26/22). Luck blesses your partnership this year. Determination and practice realizes creative and romantic dreams. Write a masterpiece this autumn, leading to winter itinerary or research reorientation. Joint ventures get especially lucrative next spring, before a creative puzzle alters summer plans. Love feeds your spirit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your health, fitness and work. Collaborate with coaches, doctors and mentors. Avoid accidents or mistakes. Physical action now can have lasting benefits.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative ideas abound. Develop the most promising into passion projects. Use your charm and wit. Persuasion works better than force. Emphasize beauty and fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Fill your home with love. Resolve household problems with discussion and planning. Handle the basics first. Keep it simple. Prepare delicious meals and share.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning. Reinforce basic elements. Watch for hidden agendas. Outside obligations could interfere with private time. Practice your persuasive arts. Charm can unlock doors.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication can get lucrative. Avoid provoking jealousies. Talk your way around an obstacle. Wheel, deal and negotiate terms. Buy and sell. Diplomacy pays off.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reinforce foundational elements with a personal passion project. You’re building for the future. Prepare and polish. Get expert feedback. Edit and clarify your pitch.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put in the backstage efforts for an excellent performance. Plan and prepare. Strengthen basic structures and then elaborate details. Don’t launch until ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect and share. Teamwork gets lasting results. Coordinate, negotiate and communicate. You get more with honey than with vinegar. Meet confrontation with generosity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge with a professional project. Accept responsibility gracefully. Beautiful work brings a bonus. Use charm and patience with a resistor. Communication reveals solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and investigate clues. You’re learning something valuable. Develop ideas into reports and presentations. Share discoveries and monitor feedback. Widen your view.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared accounts and budgets closely. New information could change things. Discuss possibilities with your partner. Share the potential you see. Develop promising options.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication unlocks doors, especially with your partner. Resolve basic issues or misunderstandings. Strengthen support structures. Share your wishes and dreams. Invent new possibilities together.

