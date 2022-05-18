Today’s Birthday (05/20/22). Grow through private productivity this year. Professional status rises with steady, disciplined participation. Springtime glory and confidence help you support your partner with a summer change. Autumn romance and creative collaboration provide comfort with winter’s personal reorientation. Prioritize private time for reflection and dreaming.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Tackle intellectual puzzles and creative projects. You’re especially brilliant, with the Sun in Gemini for the next month. Learn from experts. Connect and network.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — There’s more money coming in this month. The Gemini Sun favors profitable efforts. Put together valuable deals. Take charge for a productive harvest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Write your own itinerary. You’re especially confident and powerful for the next month. Communication opens doors. Tap into your passion, imagination and creativity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful privacy recharges you. Finish old projects, organize plans and prepare for what’s next over the next month. Nature, laughter and music revive your spirit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends bring fun and partnership over the next four weeks. The Sun in Gemini favors group activities, teamwork and community collaboration. Realize big dreams together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss career plans and ideas. Over the next month, new professional opportunities open up. Prepare your marketing materials, resumes and portfolios. Catch an exciting wave.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Seek new territory. Expand your influence, understanding and knowledge over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Travel beckons. Study, investigate and explore.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Imagine perfection with your partner. Your collaboration gets profitable, with the Gemini Sun this month. Figure out how to pay for new domestic possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Words come easily and creativity sparks. Romance and partnership flower over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Savor delicious conversations and laughter.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your work and physical moves seem energized by the Gemini Sun. Workouts build strength, endurance and muscle. Nurture your health, vitality and fitness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize fun, romance and creativity over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Love inspires you into action. Enjoy the company of someone attractive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider domestic improvement possibilities. Research options and plan upgrades. Family matters take priority this month under the Gemini Sun. Nurture the ones you love.