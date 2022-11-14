Today’s Birthday (11/16/22). Gain priceless health, strength and skills this year. Consistent care nurtures the home that nurtures you. You’re a shining star this autumn, motivating redirection with a partnership this winter. Exceed physical goals next spring, before summertime challenges require personal growth. Energize by activating your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow for sharp corners or tricky sections. Physical action gets satisfying results. Stay focused. Hidden dangers could arise. Communication opens a fortunate door.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fun and romance figure among your objectives. A barrier blocks the way. Work with someone who sees your blind spot. Communication provides the missing link.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean domestic messes to restore functionality. Communication is key. Avoid upsets and listen more than speaking. Find out what’s underneath the pile. Stay cool.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise and edit carefully or miss a silly mistake. Avoid gossip, jealousies or controversy. Clarify misunderstandings as soon as possible. Monitor the news.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t offer to pay for everything. The coins trickling through your fingers add up to real money. Plug leaks. Modify unnecessary expenses. Develop profitable opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Take extra care of yourself. Limitations or obstacles could frustrate a personal situation. Stick to practical objectives. Consider an outcome that you would love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your private space to plan and strategize. Avoid travel, noise, chaos or controversy. Coordinate and organize upcoming logistics. Recharge. Process recent changes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise is required to resolve team issues. Everyone gives a little, and everyone gets something. Communication brings good luck today. Collaboration advances your shared cause.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Solve a professional challenge by connecting with experienced friends and allies. You’re especially charming this month with Venus in your sign. Use your persuasive arts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Explore your subject. Expect traffic and deviations if you go out. Follow one thread after another. Clues reveal the hidden story. Study the situation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a joint venture. Old assumptions get challenged. Review budgets carefully to plug any leaks. Keep your side of the bargain. Make deadlines.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Together you can make magic. You might annoy each other, too. Remember the big picture and shared commitments, in hotheaded moments. Communication illuminates the source.

