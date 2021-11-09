Today’s Birthday (11/12/21). Domestic joys delight this year. Improve living spaces with dedication and care. Weather autumn changes with your partner, before discovering a lucrative winter windfall. Love and inspiration fill your heart next spring, motivating personal breakthroughs next summer. Surround your family with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Envision and imagine possibilities. Keep a low profile while inventing your next direction. Review priorities. Keep existing commitments. Education turns fantasy into reality.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Find a great opportunity through friends and your community. Take advantage of a lucky break. You’re making a good impression. Discuss the potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Energize a powerful response for profitable gain. Manage details. Catch some luck. Provide excellence. A dreamy opportunity is worth pursuing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Revisit an old fantasy. Reaffirm educational or travel objectives. Adjust for changes. Investigate potential avenues. Learn through the words and experience of another. Explore options.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial matters take precedence. Your partner appreciates clarity. Discuss possibilities and potential. Create a vision and make plans together. Contribute for shared gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consult a good strategist. Collaborate and share the load. Imagine success and take the basic steps to advance. Encourage each other. Share inspiration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Movement builds energy and momentum. Get into action. Practice and put your heart into your work. Dreams seem within reach. Focus for a prize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the company of beloved people. Sharpen your game by playing. Physical magnetism is part of the fun. Charm and be charmed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Green means go with domestic projects. Try a new twist on an old idea. Make an improvement you’ve been wanting. Make repairs and upgrades.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re making valuable connections. Build your case and presentation. Edit the text for brevity, clarity and wit. Refine images. Polish and share far and wide.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made. Power on to keep things in motion. Deliver quality results and reap abundant benefits. Sign on the dotted line.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for a personal dream. Envision a juicy possibility and find the perfect opportunity. Follow a hunch. Friends are happy to help. Invest in yourself.
