Today’s Birthday (05/25/22). Friends bring good fortune this year. Disciplined, consistent investigation produces valuable discoveries. Summer brings a physical challenge that motivates satisfying autumn endurance and strength gains. Private winter creativity and reflection prepares for a social spring launch. Share resources, info, fun, comfort and love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal development, including physical activity and exercise. You’re spurred into action over about 40 days, with Mars in your sign. You’re especially powerful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean closets, drawers and the garage. Begin a six-week organization and planning phase, with Mars in Aries. Chart your course and prepare for what’s next.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You can accomplish miracles with help from friends. You’re beginning a six-week team action phase, with Mars in Aries. Together, anything’s possible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical efforts get results. Advance professionally over the next six weeks. Push your career agenda, with Mars in Aries. Put your back into your work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your research is energized. It’s easier to go farther, faster, with Mars in Aries. Make educational advances over the next six weeks. Investigate and explore.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative phase, with Mars in Aries. Discover and generate financial solutions over six weeks. Negotiate win-win deals. Grow family savings and provisions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart with action. Partnership and collaboration get energized over six weeks, with Mars in Aries. Compromise, negotiate and work together for shared gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Physical action earns satisfying rewards, with Mars in Aries. Tap into fresh energy. Amp up practices for health and fitness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Actions speak louder than words. Get your heart pumping! Express your creativity, love and passion over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Dedicate energy to home and family. Make satisfying domestic improvements, with Mars in Aries for six weeks. Physical action gets results. Clean, organize and renovate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Spread the news. You’re especially creative this next month and a half, with Mars in Aries. Post and share. Write your masterpiece. Connect and network.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work can get especially lucrative. Energize profitable efforts, with Mars in Aries for six weeks. Reduce debt and grow savings. Physical action rewards.