Today’s Birthday (01/07/22). Take advantage of this lucrative year to replenish resources. Consistency and disciplined practices build financial strength. Winter visions, plans and dreams inspire springtime fun, creativity and romance. Support your team with changes next summer, before social fun surges next autumn. Make valuable connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. A personal project energizes you. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Feed your own passion by paying attention to it.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Settle into a peaceful, private spot. Creativity sparks in the shower. It’s emotion versus reason. You can solve a puzzle. Refine for the perfect plan.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork grows and develops in communication. Share what you’re learning. Listen and contribute. Collaboration can make what was “impossible” seem easy. Encourage participation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional priorities advance with coordination and collaboration. Make decisions, sign contracts and determine the way forward. Prepare deliverables. Productivity comes easily.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enlarge your horizons. Follow a fascinating thread that leads to unexplored frontiers. Study and research potential solutions. Get engaged in an interesting puzzle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration and coordination get lucrative. Rake in shared profits. Share the load with your partner. Together, you’re a powerful team. Discuss the possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize about shared priorities with your partner. Communicate and collaborate. Keep your bargains and agreements. Show up for each other. Listen with your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on physical performance. Practice to grow stronger. Nurture your health and vitality. The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Put your words and energy where your heart is. Connect with a sense of passion, purpose and inspiration. Practice arts and skills. Enjoy beloved people.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Work from home? Domestic surroundings suit you fine. Home keeps you centered and grounded. Family, kids and pets provide love and connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get creative with an intellectual puzzle. There are multiple solutions. Expand your perspective. Write your views and thoughts. Refine, edit and sort your notes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Monitor accounts and maintain positive cash flow. Your ideas are attracting attention. Refine your elevator speech or the pitch for your great idea.
