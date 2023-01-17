Today’s Birthday (01/19/23). Family fortunes blossom this year. Generate growing cash flow with reliable, disciplined routines. Your shifting heart rediscovers love this winter, inviting renovations and a sweet domestic springtime. Dance around summer social challenges, before your work earns acclaim next autumn. Positive change starts at home.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Consider unusual professional projects. Let things unfold naturally. Some aspects aren’t ready yet. Listen, observe and monitor developments. Discuss potential, opportunities and possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel beckons; monitor conditions carefully and go when safe. Investigate options. Consider unorthodox solutions to a problem. Discover exciting explorations and their treasures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Look to the future. Build savings despite a shared financial challenge. Discover unexpected income potential. Cut waste and conserve resources. Increase efficiency and ease.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Reserve judgment or determinations. The opposition holds out. It could get tense. Maintain diplomacy and wait for developments. Prioritize partnership. When aligned, advance together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow for the tricky sections. Watch for pitfalls. Physical barriers are temporary. Nurture your health and wellness. Don’t rush into anything. Rest and consider.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic dreams and realities don’t match. Keep a sense of humor. Have fun with people you love. Count your blessings. Discover beauty, goodness and love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Talk with family about the domestic improvements you’d like. You can see what doesn’t work. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity to develop plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Let creative inspiration draw you in a completely different direction. A barrier can reveal hidden opportunities. Find an unusual solution to a puzzle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Maintain momentum with existing responsibilities while nurturing new seedlings. Assess conditions and address what’s missing for thriving. Consider the big picture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Consider long-term ambitions. Discuss personal dreams, plans and strategies with trusted friends and advisors. What do you want now? Advance causes near your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take a pause to reflect and consider. Outside changes could impact your situation. Review plans and adapt as needed. Rest, recharge and prepare.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends bring the spice. Share something delicious with people you love and respect. Support each other with challenges. Cheer the triumphs. Make interesting new connections.

