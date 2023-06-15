Today’s Birthday (06/16/23). Sort possibilities this year. Dedicate yourself to your professional practice for growth. Slow for tricky sections this summer, before sharing autumn sweetness with family. Winter inspiration feeds your plans. Redirect a passion project, before springtime fun with friends. Imagine incredible results and then invent how.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever, witty and charming over the next phase. Align words and actions for wonderful results. Play the ace you’ve been holding.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Things could seem chaotic as demand for your work rises. Strengthen basic structures. The next two-week New Moon phase can get especially lucrative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Shine like a star. You’re especially charming and attractive, with the New Moon and Mercury in your sign. Express and create. Share your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Find a private nest to sit and plan. Get quiet enough to listen to your own heart. What’s next? Envision an inspiring possibility.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities with a team project. Discuss common passions while handling logistical details. Coordinate and prepare for ease and efficiency.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — An exciting professional phase develops. Put love into your work and it flowers. You might make a mess... clean later. Your passion energizes action.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore the wider world. Expand your own boundaries. Investigate and study. Learn through direct experience. Try new flavors, ideas and viewpoints. Discover renewed passion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Put together lucrative deals and bargains. Buy, sell and trade. Negotiate for mutual benefit. Focus on practical needs. Clever and profitable solutions arise in conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Advance a shared passion. Talk about impossible dreams or wild ideas. Indulge in fantastical speculation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Get your heart pumping. Extra effort can earn a bonus. Don’t overdo things. Balance action with rest and good food.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Invent possibilities with someone you love. Indulge a spontaneous idea for fun or romance. Develop a mutual enchantment in conversation. Weave your magic.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home, sweet home invites comfort. Savor domestic and creative arts. Cook, clean and decorate. Share laughter, good food and conversation with family and friends.

"

"