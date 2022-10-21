Today’s Birthday (10/24/22). Expand your physical capacities this year. Home renovations flourish with disciplined routines. Reap a profitable autumn harvest, supporting family finances through a winter transition. Creativity, collaboration and partnership flower next spring, helping balance reduced summer cash flow. Health is worth more than gold.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork flows easier, with Saturn stationing direct in Aquarius. Persistent practice together takes you to new heights. Pool resources between friends to get farther.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Now that Saturn is direct for eight months, professional challenges dissipate and advancement surges ahead. Take bold action for what you want to create.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the ride. Travels and studies come together naturally now that Saturn is direct. Disciplined actions reap extra benefits. Plan and prepare extraordinary adventures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grow shared assets with steady action. Coordinate your collaboration, with Saturn direct. Review legal, insurance and tax matters. Financial discipline earns higher returns.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect. Partnership, negotiation and compromise come easier now that Saturn is direct. Work together for common passions. You’re on the same wavelength.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical labors, services and work flower, with Saturn direct now. Discipline with fitness and health goals produces outstanding results. Energize your performance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue passion. Your game thrives on discipline, with Saturn direct for the next eight months. Persistence pays with romance, art and creative projects.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider plans. Domestic projects flourish, with Capricorn Saturn direct. Disciplined, steady actions get satisfying results. Renovate and improve your home. Nurture family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Get the word out! Communication channels flow easier, with Saturn direct. Launch campaigns, writing and recording projects. Your message goes farther.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — With Saturn direct for eight months, discipline with finances leads to financial growth. You can make solid gains during this time, with steady action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory, with Saturn direct in your sign. Personal development unfolds naturally. Consistent focus develops your studies and travels in fascinating directions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An emotional barrier dissolves, with Aquarius Saturn direct. Consider what’s most important. Envision the future as you review the past. Plan and prepare.

