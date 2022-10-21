Today’s Birthday (10/24/22). Expand your physical capacities this year. Home renovations flourish with disciplined routines. Reap a profitable autumn harvest, supporting family finances through a winter transition. Creativity, collaboration and partnership flower next spring, helping balance reduced summer cash flow. Health is worth more than gold.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork flows easier, with Saturn stationing direct in Aquarius. Persistent practice together takes you to new heights. Pool resources between friends to get farther.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Now that Saturn is direct for eight months, professional challenges dissipate and advancement surges ahead. Take bold action for what you want to create.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the ride. Travels and studies come together naturally now that Saturn is direct. Disciplined actions reap extra benefits. Plan and prepare extraordinary adventures.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grow shared assets with steady action. Coordinate your collaboration, with Saturn direct. Review legal, insurance and tax matters. Financial discipline earns higher returns.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect. Partnership, negotiation and compromise come easier now that Saturn is direct. Work together for common passions. You’re on the same wavelength.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical labors, services and work flower, with Saturn direct now. Discipline with fitness and health goals produces outstanding results. Energize your performance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue passion. Your game thrives on discipline, with Saturn direct for the next eight months. Persistence pays with romance, art and creative projects.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider plans. Domestic projects flourish, with Capricorn Saturn direct. Disciplined, steady actions get satisfying results. Renovate and improve your home. Nurture family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Get the word out! Communication channels flow easier, with Saturn direct. Launch campaigns, writing and recording projects. Your message goes farther.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — With Saturn direct for eight months, discipline with finances leads to financial growth. You can make solid gains during this time, with steady action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory, with Saturn direct in your sign. Personal development unfolds naturally. Consistent focus develops your studies and travels in fascinating directions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An emotional barrier dissolves, with Aquarius Saturn direct. Consider what’s most important. Envision the future as you review the past. Plan and prepare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.