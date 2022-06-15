Today’s Birthday (06/16/22). Collaboration generates good fortune this year. Learn valuable tricks with discipline and persistence. Shifting direction with work and health this summer strengthens you for a peak autumn performance. Enjoy a quiet, reflective winter to plan before springtime parties and gatherings. Connect and grow your dream team.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Revelations and plot twists fill the storytelling. Celebrate accomplishments. Hold each other accountable for practical goals. Teamwork wins.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Inhibit speculation at work. Coordinate to manage practical priorities. Clean and organize your workspace to declutter your space and mind. Discuss solutions and opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Ideas and traffic flow freely. Expand and connect with a wider intellectual circle. Contribute to a fascinating conversation. Inquire into eternal mysteries. Connect the dots.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor financial conditions closely. Catch budget leaks and unwanted hidden expenses. Verify facts that don’t fit. Money saved is money earned. Collaborate for extra gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on a creative project. Brainstorm and strategize. Set aside unrealistic fantasies and focus on practical priorities. Listen and learn. Romance sparks in conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit from meticulous service. Stick to reliable routines, tricks and practices. Work could interfere with travel. Learn from experts. Prioritize your health and energy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone you love. Celebrate small victories. Indulge yourself with your favorite games, hobbies and diversions. Practice your arts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household matters require attention. Talk with family about how people would like things to go. Come up with interesting solutions, options and ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Monitor and share the news. Get involved in a fascinating story. Contribute your views. Participate in a wider conversation. Coordinate and connect with your networks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow velocity rises with communication. Connect puzzle pieces to put a deal together. Exchange resources through your networks. Barter, buy and sell.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal projects. Stand strong for your core values. Success comes with diversity. Grow by sharing from your heart. Make valuable connections. Discuss possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Get quiet and listen. Notice and observe conditions. Imagine desired results. Organize thoughts and articulate your views. Prepare and plan in delicious privacy.

