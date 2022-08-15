Today’s Birthday (08/16/22). Expand boundaries this year. Steady partnership and collaboration strengthens shared ventures. Change directions around a creative barrier this summer, for renewed autumn passion, beauty and love. Support friends through changes this winter, before your career leaps to new levels next spring. Explore enticing possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Accept a lucrative challenge. Take good notes. It pays to advertise. Track numbers. Upgrade technology for an edge. Take advantage of favorable conditions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident and intuitive. Stay flexible. A surprise boosts self-esteem. Discuss insights, ideas and intentions. What change would you love? Invent new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Wear privacy like an invisibility cloak. Get lost in your own thoughts. An old dream inspires again. Don’t push yourself. Consider news and potential.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends could surprise you. Secrets may get revealed. Gossip can come back to bite you. Stick to shared commitments, goals and values. Collaboration scores.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Harness a brilliant idea at work. Friends help you make the connection you need. Solicit technical advice from an expert. Find a practical solution.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. Do the homework. Discuss with friends what you’re learning and other esoteric subjects. Other perspectives offer insight. Dig for a clue.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — The action is behind the scenes. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Collaboration pays. Money saved is money earned. Put together lucrative deals. Replenish reserves.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to communications, intuition and unspoken clues with your partner. Don’t push their sensitivities. Shared support eases the load. Learn from an expert.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to check the road ahead. Caution is advised. Prioritize health, work and energy. Stick to reliable terrain. Extra rest and good food restore you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Conditions could get romantic. Discover a lucky break. Intuition provides one possible road map to success. Listen and learn. Have fun with someone you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make renovations or repairs. Confer with family to assess. Update home technology or systems. Contribute to provide household comforts. Cook or clean. Enjoy the results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — If you want different results, say something different. Change comes through communication. Ask questions. A brilliant idea sparks. Imagine possibilities and write them down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.