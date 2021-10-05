Today’s Birthday (10/06/21). Fall in love again this year. Strengthen connections with dedicated practice. Resolve an autumn financial challenge with your partner, before a winter communications breakthrough reveals exciting potential. Your collaborative efforts get profitable next spring, before a lucrative summer income surge. Prioritize romance, beauty and fun.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to advance professionally, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Mysteries get solved. Interesting opportunities arise. Take new territory. You can see a shining future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a long-desired dream. Discover new cultures and ways of thinking. Experience a metamorphosis. Release old limitations and spread your wings, with Capricorn Pluto direct.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Update bookkeeping, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Changes require adaptation. Increase integrity for greater workability. Hidden money can grow. Step into the light.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Release limiting conversations, especially in relationship with your partner. Invent long-term possibilities together, with Capricorn Pluto direct. Let another see the real you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Nature inspires your health and work now that Pluto is direct. Abandon worn-out addictions or habits and a new identity emerges. Epiphanies catalyze renewed vitality.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice honesty, kindness and respect. Let go of old negative patterns, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Secrets can get revealed. Undergo a romantic transformation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support family to adapt to domestic changes, with Pluto direct. Clear the past out of your closets and spaces. Discover hidden treasure. Conserve heirlooms.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Use diplomacy around loss, power dynamics and change, with Pluto direct. Restore integrity. Communicate, express and share discoveries. Acknowledge the hidden facts of the matter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find new freedom around money and income, with Pluto direct. Revise bookkeeping and monitor closely for clarity. Create profitable possibilities for long-term gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Notice your own limiting monologues, with Pluto direct in your sign. Abandon fears of humiliation or low self-worth. You are who you say you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Consider natural cycles of death and rebirth, with Pluto direct. Contemplate spiritual questions and mysteries. Discover grace, hidden power and authenticity. Stay true to yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Hidden truths get revealed with community and group efforts now that Pluto is direct. Give up power struggles or control. Discover your true friends.