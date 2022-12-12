Today’s Birthday (12/13/22). This year rewards home and family. Write, record and document with consistent routines. Solving physical health or work puzzles this winter inspires a creative and romantic spring. Reflect, review and revise summer plans, before your social calendar swells next autumn. Domestic upgrades nurture and empower.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue romantic and creative goals. Have fun. Expect chaos or messes. Stay flexible and keep your sense of humor. Take action for love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fix up your place. Domestic messes only worsen when ignored. Restore order to chaos. Disagree respectfully. Clear space for what’s next. Roast something savory.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect, network and share the news. Chaos confuses the story. Clarify data with multiple sources. Provide facts, not rumors or gossip. Edit and publish.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — The actions you take can get especially lucrative. Things could seem disorganized or chaotic. Restore order where missing, and keep lines flowing smoothly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Adapt with personal changes or challenges. Slow to separate fact from fiction. Avoid traps or pitfalls. Take extra care of yourself. Enjoy your favorites.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a private sanctuary to think and plan. Avoid noise or confusion. Clear space for what’s next. Advance preparations set the stage for success.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enthusiasm between friends rises. Consider where to land before launching. Listen to a voice of caution. Teamwork provides an extra boost. Coordinate your moves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on a professional challenge. Don’t test limits. Stick to what worked before. Restore integrity and workability where missing. Get support when needed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Can you mix business with pleasure? Travel entices, yet the road could present obstacles. Confirm reservations and backup plans before setting off. Study options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review shared accounts for growth. Monitor conditions and take actions to generate revenue. Repay debts and favors. Maintain positive cash flow in collaboration.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Work with your partner to adapt around challenges. Communication clarifies confusion or chaos. Avoid pitfalls, scams or traps. Keep agreements, especially with each other.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow and steady wins the race. Maintain healthy practices without stressing. Exercise clears your mind and energizes. Avoid danger zones or rocky terrain.

