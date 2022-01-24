Today’s Birthday (01/25/22). Follow your heart this year. Develop personal visions into reality with disciplined action. Community connection illuminates the winter and inspires springtime domestic relaxation and renovation. Discover opportunities hidden under a professional change next summer for an autumn career blastoff. Grow your talents, skills and passions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities develop naturally, with Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn. Discuss professional possibilities. Speak with influential people over several weeks. Update portfolios and websites.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin an expansion phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish for about three weeks. Broaden your horizons. Make long-distance connections.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared resources, with Mercury Retrograde backing into Capricorn. Coordinate efforts for ease. Communication gets profitable. Discuss possibilities and develop together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cooperation flowers through communication, with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss ideas and possibilities. Romance sparks easily. Someone finds you charming. Share responsibilities and rewards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about health, work and improving performance, with Mercury in Capricorn. Steady practices grow skills and benefits. Monitor and measure results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — With Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn, words come easily. Practice your creative arts. Romantic possibilities flower with extra attention. Express your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get creative at home. Enjoy a domestic phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss possible renovations. Share memories and traditions. Invent new family fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to express yourself. Write and edit, with Mercury in Capricorn. Read and learn. Communication channels are open. Ask for what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pay more attention to finances for a few weeks. Use your wits to increase your profits, with Mercury in Capricorn. Communication gets profitable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. You’re especially brilliant and clever, with Mercury in your sign. Express your views and shine a light on inspiring projects.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider opportunities. Review plans and possibilities, with Mercury in Capricorn. Dreams could seem prophetic. Enjoy introspection and meditation. Appreciate rituals, traditions and gratitude.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore options and opportunities. Teamwork flourishes, with Mercury in Capricorn. Work together and get farther, faster. Everything you need is in your network.