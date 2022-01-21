Today’s Birthday (01/24/22). You’re especially fortunate, powerful and confident this year. Make dreams come true with steady discipline. Enjoy winter fun with friends before drawing into a sweet domestic springtime. Summer changes affect your profession, redirecting you for an autumn career surge. Step to the next level.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance professionally over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Energize your career with fresh purpose and your status and influence rises.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Exploration and adventure call to you, with Mars in Capricorn over about six weeks. Investigate interesting opportunities. Research an intriguing possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize a collaborative venture for shared gain. Generate profits together, with Mars in Capricorn. Revise budgets. File applications and documents. Grow account balances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A partnership grows especially powerful and beneficial over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Share the load and pull together. Collaboration flowers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus energy on excellence. Release stress through good food, rest and exercise. Develop high physical performance over six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun! Enjoy your favorite people, places and activities. Take action for love, with Mars in Capricorn. Deeds speak louder than words.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put physical energy into home renovation, with Mars in Capricorn. Improve your living conditions. Nurture family. Cooking projects delight. Enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Write your story. Mars entering Capricorn for the next six weeks energizes your creativity and communication skills. Record notes. Edit and polish before publishing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The next six weeks could get profitable, with Mars in Capricorn. Dedicate action to making money. It’s easy to spend. Self-esteem grows with your savings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Personal power and confidence grow, with Mars in your sign. Develop talents and add new skills over six weeks. Passion inspires you into action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Withdraw into your sanctuary for peaceful productivity. Cleaning and organizing projects satisfy, especially with Mars in Capricorn for six weeks. Imagine the possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand social connections. Help your team make important discoveries over six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Collaborate for common gain. Together, anything’s possible.
