Today’s Birthday (06/14/22). Fortune follows community and team connection this year. Expand horizons with discipline and persistence. Slow around physical obstacles this summer, for growing autumn strength, endurance and energy. A quiet, private winter lets you envision and plan for a fun springtime with friends. Build together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next two weeks.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Shift directions with shared accounts for a few weeks. Collaborate on family finances under the Sagittarius Full Moon. Work out the next phase together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared commitments over two weeks. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Adjust with changes. Adapt for solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Shift practices for growing health over two weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Full Moon. Begin a two-week home and family phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start another chapter. Consider news from a new perspective. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Write and share.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Sagittarius Full Moon. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. This Sagittarius Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes for two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make a professional change under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.