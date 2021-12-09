Today’s Birthday (12/10/21). Your words are golden this year. Benefits flow through steadfast communications, networking and coordination. Step into the spotlight this winter, for a springtime energy boost. Summer challenges require thoughtful reconsideration, preparing for an autumn creative planning and visioning phase. Discuss what’s possible.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Tranquility inspires productivity. Find a private space to revise plans and coordinate your next moves. Plot the steps to realize your objectives. Rest and recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Progress with a team effort could seem stalled. Get feedback from different angles and views. Listen and learn. Support each other around a tight spot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Don’t try to force things. Let them come together naturally. Manage existing responsibilities before accepting new ones. Study recent developments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study options. Research the back story of your subject. Wait for better conditions to advance. Shift your itinerary around an obstacle. Explore potential directions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration saves time and money. Contribute to shared financial obligations like insurance, taxes or legal affairs. Handle paperwork and keep accounts current.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust plans with your partner. Stay flexible. Imagine perfection. Don’t push your own agenda over another’s. Give and take. Find the areas of common commitment.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Fulfill existing work promises before accepting new projects. Details are important. Adjust the schedule. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Slow the pace.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy your favorite games. You’re especially attuned to beauty, creativity and inspiration. Don’t try to force anything. Let romance develop naturally.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take it easy. Home grounds you. Meditate while doing dishes and laundry. Enjoy simple comforts like tea with a good book. Connect with family.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Think things over. Wait for developments. Edit and revise your materials. Set backup plans to capture a dream. Don’t issue statements until you’re ready.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tap into extra profits. Gratification may be delayed so keep your patience. Assumptions get challenged. Connect with your emotions. Believe in your team.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with small luxuries like sunshine, hot water and good food. Don’t advance a personal project until you’re ready. Connect with your vision.
