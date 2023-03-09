Today’s Birthday (03/13/23). Rake in a bundle this year. Dedication to regular self care energizes you for high performance. Winter challenges require patience and diplomacy, before a profitable springtime phase energizes. Educational explorations deviate around summer obstacles, unfolding into lucrative autumn collaborations. Conserve resources for later.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Investigate options and potential. Adapt research to shifting circumstances. Prepare your insights and share what you’re learning. Avoid pitfalls. Strengthen basic elements to advance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with shared finances. Revise budgets around an obstacle. Haste makes waste; proceed with caution. Figure out what didn’t work to avoid repeating it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with your partner. Keep your promises to avoid an argument. Patiently work around barriers or limitations. Reinforce basic support structures. Discuss dreams and possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, wellness and vitality. Stretch before working out. Set goals to raise your physical game. Work with a coach to get farther.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romance is in the air. Relax and enjoy familiar company. Have fun with hobbies, games and creative projects. Your positive attitude is contagious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Listen and support someone who could use it. Patiently forgive miscommunications. Make repairs and upgrades. Imagine and invent possibilities. Align on solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your creativity shines. Follow your muses where they lead. Share your wildest ideas and dreams. Apply talent and charm for a stirring cause.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A financial challenge is temporary. Find a lucrative market niche and fill it. An open mind sees solutions beyond problems. Patiently strengthen foundational structures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discover opportunities in unexpected places. Changes open new doors. Direct positive attention toward a passion project. Use your energy wisely. Your confidence is contagious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy peace and privacy. Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Schedule carefully to implement your vision. Take time for peaceful rituals. Rest and recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Support team efforts to surpass a barrier or limitation. Avoid gossip or rumors. Collaboration is key. Actions now have long-term benefits. Pull together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Address changes with a professional project. Creatively uncover solutions. Listen to your heart to stay on the right path. Stay connected with friends and community.

