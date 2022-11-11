Today’s Birthday (11/14/22). Your work and health flourish this year. Beautiful results reward faithful domestic attention. Autumn reveals new personal powers; useful with your partner and winter changes. Health and vitality excite the springtime, before summer self-reflection illuminates adaptations. Nurture your body, mind, spirit and especially heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Love, romance and beauty are in the air. Fortune follows fun initiatives. Enjoy beloved people, places and activities. Express your passion and creativity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic upgrades make a lasting improvement. Functional support structures keep your household systems flowing. Discuss what you want and implement solutions. Create dreamy results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Words come especially easily. Creative expression flowers. Articulate a dream or vision. Make bold declarations. Sign contracts and agreements. Luck and talent come together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a lucrative connection. You can find the resources necessary. Monitor numbers and keep accounts current. A push now can have long-term benefits.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Develop your skills, talents and strengths. Advance a personal dream step by step. Fortune follows your own initiative. Build and create.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Notice subliminal dream messages. Discover something new about yourself. Develop steps to realize your vision. Prepare and plan. Conserve resources by thinking ahead.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Refine your team strategy. An exciting prize could confer lasting benefits. Align and coordinate words and actions for your shared objective. Luck magnifies your initiatives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your status and influence rise with each professional prize. Develop results for satisfied users. Put love into your work and demand for it spikes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons. Things are beginning to make sense. Keep digging into a fascinating subject. Discover beauty where least expected. Explore new perspectives.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for home and family. Contribute to household harmony. Add your portion to the pot. Lucrative opportunities abound. Ensure that shared accounts stay current.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. You’re especially synchronized. Coordinate to manage responsibilities before you can relax and enjoy the scenery. Someone is looking lovely.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical efforts get satisfying results. Practice your moves. Repeat healthy routines. Use heart as well as muscle to power your work. Love inspires your performance.

