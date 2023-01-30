Today’s Birthday (01/31/23). Fortune follows creativity, communication and connection this year. Regular practices develop personal goals into achievements. Household changes require adaptation this winter, enabling a productive, creative springtime surge. Summer changes redirect your professional path, motivating adventures, travels and investigation next autumn. Share news, information and resources.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Write everything down; ideas, plans or letters to loved ones. What you have to say is important. Listen and learn. Develop your creative expression.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Avoid reckless spending. Generate a cash flow surge by increasing your pace to match demand. Prioritize practicalities and abandon illusions. Luck favors your own initiative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You have the power and confidence to make things happen. Shift into a higher gear. Don’t leap without looking. Build solid foundations. Create something beautiful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Outside changes reveal new opportunities. Organization is key. Clean workspaces and rooms. Revise plans, budgets and preparations. Align efforts to realize a practical vision.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Abandon tenuous ideas and develop the ones with traction. Align forces for common cause and together you can accomplish wonders. Assess public opinion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional opportunities and responsibilities. Strengthen foundational structures before elaborating. Anticipate changes. Study a subject that’s outside your experience. Learn from experts. Listen carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore new worlds and experiences. Distractions abound along the road. Stay practical. A mirage entices but fades upon approach. Coordinate solutions. Make fascinating connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Money goes out as quickly as it came in. Consider all options, but don’t act without consulting your partner. Strengthen financial foundations. Collaborate for growth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate on practical goals. Be receptive to another’s point of view. Solutions are simpler than expected. Score extra points for making your partner laugh.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Quicken the pace to match the music. Keep juggling. Don’t worry about what you don’t have. Focus on practical priorities. Physical action gets satisfying results.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Open your heart and mind to new possibilities. You may as well have fun. Creative projects grow in new directions. Romance, beauty and art flower.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Invite comfort and ease into your domestic environment. Physical efforts pay lasting dividends. Rebuild something better. Prioritize basic support structures. Savor delicious results.

