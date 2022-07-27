Today’s Birthday (07/28/22). Discover fresh terrain this year. Deepen your partnership with consistent routines and practices. Shifting romantic strategies this summer leads to delightful autumn fun, passion and creativity. Navigate a winter community challenge before your career launches to new heights next spring. Explorations reveal hidden treasure.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Reexamine personal priorities. Practice for mastery over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde in your sign. Inner growth unlocks new capacities. Love triumphs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home holds your heart. Review and reassess plans, dreams and visions over four months, with Aries Jupiter stationing retrograde. Rediscover insights and inner truths.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get nostalgic with friends, and enjoy old memories. With Jupiter in retrograde for four months, strengthen community bonds and friendships. Share appreciation and acknowledgement.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Revise career plans over the next four months, with Jupiter in retrograde. Study and prepare for tests and upcoming challenges. Reorient your professional path. Organize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reconsider your educational plans, especially long-term. Refine the itinerary over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Reserve tickets and launch your next adventure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — For about four months, with Jupiter retrograde, review and revise financial matters. Get your numbers in order, and find new ways to profit and save.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise your collaboration. Shift responsibilities. Invent new possibilities in a partnership over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Update plans together. Coordinate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Adapt and adjust strategies around work, health and service over the next few months during Jupiter’s retrograde. Practice and exercise. Shift practices and routines.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reassess and review. Reaffirm your commitment to the game, with Jupiter retrograde for four months. Release outdated philosophies that no longer serve. Reconnect with passion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Save funds for desired domestic changes. Jupiter’s retrograde encourages settling into your nest. Over four months, organize home improvement ideas Review and research. Prepare budgets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and edit. Begin a four-month creative review process. Jupiter’s retrograde provides a good time to plan communications for greater effect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to plug financial leaks. Invent new income ideas. Review and revise shared finances over four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Make profitable plans.

"

"