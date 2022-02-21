Today’s Birthday (02/22/22). Align actions to your heart and soul this year. Faithful consideration, planning and coordination animate your vision. Winter career triumphs lead to a creative springtime buzz. Redirect your exploration around barriers next summer, before new doors open to amazing autumn discoveries. Imagine the possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review the budget. You can get what you need. Something you try doesn’t work. Don’t make assumptions. Stay patient. The truth gets revealed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep your sense of humor, especially with your partner. Love is fundamental. Share the load for common commitments. Solving a puzzle strengthens bonds.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Practice the basics for strength, endurance and ease. Get your heart pumping! Score extra points for a natural connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative solutions. Love energizes your actions. Determined actions can realize a dream. Romantic opportunities are worth pursuing. Luck favors courage and pluck.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make structural improvements, repairs and upgrades at home. Provide family support. Infuse love into your surroundings for dreamy results. Cook up something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Help others to understand complicated data. Diplomacy serves you well. Old assumptions get challenged. The impossible seems newly accessible. Express the possibilities you see.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tap into hidden assets. Stifle the temptation to overspend. Avoid lies like the plague. Get help building a dream. You can get what you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive and charming. Keep your deadlines and promises. Do what you said you would. Keep objectives in mind. Creative inspiration flowers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Simplify plans for greater ease. Recharge and reconsider objectives. Don’t make expensive promises. Sit quietly and listen to your spirit. Rest for renewed inspiration.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on basics with a team project. Reinforce foundational structures. The heartbeat of common passion or commitment animates the cause. Unite for what you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Slow to clarify misunderstandings at work. Focus on the heart of the project, the part that you love. Fortune follows thoughtful intention followed by action.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance explorations cautiously. Reinforce basic structures. Dreamy projects tempt. Focus intention, initiative and inspiration on a fascinating subject. Learn about something you love.
