Today’s Birthday (07/12/22). Professional opportunities and accomplishments abound this year. Shared finances strengthen with routine attention, collaboration and contribution. Redirecting summer practices for health and vitality builds energy and strength this autumn. Plan and prepare in winter privacy for a fun and exciting public springtime. Enjoy career breakthroughs.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance professional priorities. The money’s available. Collaborate and coordinate. You’re rewarded for sticking to the rules. Hold yourself to high standards. Share valuable results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — One educational door closes and another opens. Disciplined efforts earn valuable rewards. Pursue curiosities, talents or passions. Widen your understanding. Broaden skills.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to contribute to the family pot. Learn from another’s mistake. Adjust the budget with changing circumstances. Discover hidden gold where least expected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Share extra patience with your partner. Support each other with a change or challenge. You may not always agree. Remember shared commitments. Keep your humor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on physical efforts. Adapt speed for the terrain. Slow for tricky sections. Speed up when all is clear. Disciplined efforts energize your performance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Despite circumstances, carve out time for fun and relaxation. Keep romance alive with love and dedicated attention. Make a sweet connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re ready to make domestic changes. Sort, organize and give stuff away. Rediscover treasures. Reassess possessions. Upgrade spaces for comfort and functionality.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider all options. A solution to an old problem is becoming obvious. You’ve got the talent. Do the homework to complete a creative project.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Adapt with market changes. Make a shift in the way you earn income. Find hidden opportunities in the news. Adjust toward work you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a refreshing pause. Take personal time for reflection. Pamper yourself with music, rest and hot water. Consider how you would like things.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Slow to process recent transitions. Rest and recharge. Clean and prepare while reflecting on where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Notice dreams, plans and visions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to changes with your friends, community or team. Hold special meetings. Notice the present moment. Share greetings and farewells. Express appreciation and gratitude.
