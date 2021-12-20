Today’s Birthday (12/22/21). Rake in a lucrative harvest this year. Steady coordination maximizes profits. Insights and epiphanies illuminate this winter, leading you straight into a delightful spring romance. Adapt to social challenges next summer, before your team scores an autumn prize. Reap what you’ve sown.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Let fun rule the day. Adapt to breakdowns or delays. Handle practical matters first. Avoid controversy or hassle. Enjoy simple pleasures. Laughter is good medicine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand operations from your comfortable home base. Practical demands control the outcome. Share family support. Tend your garden with love. Nurture your roots and shoots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Find solutions to a challenging puzzle by observing and noticing the details. Gather information and sift through it. Find buried treasure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to increase profits. Adapt to unexpected financial circumstances. Prioritize practicalities. Reduce expenses. Confirm intuition with data. Keep profitable wheels in motion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Balance a busy month with moments of peace and personal pursuits. Self-discipline pays. Adapt plans around unexpected conditions. Recharge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. You can see what wasn’t working. Pitfalls and obstacles get revealed. Shift plans in peaceful privacy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate and strategize to advance team efforts around an unexpected challenge. Investigate options and report on your discoveries. Distractions and obstacles abound. Take it slowly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Polish your marketing materials. Adapt business communications to shifting conditions. A professional test or challenge has your attention. Edit and revise. Solve a puzzle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Business travel or conferences could tempt. Can you mix work and fun? Anticipate changes and adapt schedules and itineraries. Study and compare options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to navigate financial changes or obstacles. Find clever ways to reduce waste and conserve resources together. Prioritize basics. Postpone extras. Listen for the gold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider recent changes. Anticipate resistance. Work with your partner to adapt. Share ideas and potential solutions to come up with a workable plan.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance work, health and social life. Practice moderation. Your attention is in demand. Maintain healthy practices despite distractions or complications. Prioritize rest and good food.