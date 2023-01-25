Today’s Birthday (01/27/23). Write, record and share this year. Develop personal ambitions with consistent practice and engagement. Making winter domestic changes supports surging creative productivity this spring. A summer career shift reveals hidden potential for exciting educational investigations next autumn. Take your creative work to the next level.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t reveal your secrets all at once, with Venus in Pisces. Maintain a mystery. Fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time. Complete projects and recharge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate in a public conversation. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Talk about what you love. Find the common threads.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Social connections benefit you professionally. Take care of business over the next month, with Venus in Pisces. Develop and harvest lucrative career opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Set goals, and plan your next adventure. Travel, explore and study over the next month, with Venus in Pisces. Investigate possibilities. Discover another world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re building together for the future. Review family finances this month, with Venus in Pisces. Find inventive ways to collaborate for growth. Conserve resources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships flow with greater ease this month, with Venus in Pisces. Collaborate on creative projects. Romance kindles naturally. Express your love and gratitude.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice to grow skills and endurance over the next month. Strength, beauty and health flowers, with Venus in Pisces. Get your heart pumping.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discuss romantic dreams and they may come true. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Pisces. Share your heart. Discover new passion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Clean, sort and organize. Your home and garden flower this month, with Venus in Pisces. Focus on family. Beautify spaces with simple touches.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You love learning this month, with Venus in Pisces. You’re especially brilliant. Words flow with ease, so take advantage. Write and issue communications.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Gather new income. The next month, with Venus in Pisces, offers extra profits. Put together lucrative deals. Put love into your work. Demand rises.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You feel especially beloved this month, with Venus in your sign. Add some glamor to your personal style. You’re especially charismatic, attractive and charming.

