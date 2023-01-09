Today’s Birthday (01/11/23). Your garden, home and family blossom this year. Generate abundance with diligent, consistent action. Discover love in another direction this winter, energizing springtime household improvements and upgrades. Summer brings a new team roster, leading to an autumn professional growth phase. Beautify your cozy nest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stick to your healthy practices and routines. Don’t push physical limitations. Minimize risk or wasted efforts. Exercise energizes you. Eat and rest well.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected romance could knock at your door. It may not look as imagined. Connect over shared passions. Give in to some spontaneous fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical domestic priorities. Don’t spend on impulse. Use caution around tools and sharp implements. Get creative with home renovations. Start by cleaning.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice diplomacy and tact. Avoid misunderstandings by refraining from spontaneous outbursts. Consider communications carefully. Simplify and clarify. Don’t push. Wait for developments to respond.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue potential profits. Interesting ideas abound. Don’t overextend. Plan carefully and revise around obstacles or changes. Patiently put the pieces together, one by one.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal passion may be high. Tempers can spark. Stay cool to advance. Slow the action to navigate obstacles. Observe conditions. Grab a lucky break.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Consider upcoming options. Avoid noise or chaos. Find a peaceful spot for thinking. Revise plans for new conditions. Let intuition guide. Choose for lasting benefit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A group project could seem blocked or stuck. Look for unorthodox yet practical solutions. Discuss ideas and have fun together. Discover a workaround.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An unusual suggestion could lead to interesting professional resources and projects. If one door closes, look for hidden alternatives to discover practical potential.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Study the options. Expect disruption like traffic or differing opinions. Postpone a launch or push. Cinch down whatever you’ve gained. Gather more data.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to navigate delays or shortages with shared finances. Words get farther than action. Resolve a kink in the flow. Discover opportunities in unexpected places.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Tempers could run hot. Avoid provoking anyone. Stay sensitive to what your partner is dealing with. Abandon expectations. Take cooldown time as needed.
