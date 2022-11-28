Today’s Birthday (11/29/22). Creativity, romance and passion inspire this year. Autumn traditions and rituals delight and energize, before a wintertime physical change requires adaptation. Springtime fun, creativity and romance fill your heart before a private summer retreat phase to revise plans. Fun and playfulness lead to valuable discoveries.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find inspiration and motivation from others, especially young people. Collaborate for common gain. Listen and learn from another vantage. Share resources, data and teamwork.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Learn from your professional competition. Discover hidden opportunities. Follow advice from experienced elders. Expand upon their advances. Raise the level of your game.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore wider horizons after careful preparation. Strong logistical coordination in advance allows for smooth sailing. Finesse works better than force. Discover wonderful stories.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Give to a cause close to your heart. Contribute to grow shared resources. Words and actions now can have lasting benefits. Collaborate for growth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Coordination with your partner provides ease and freedom. Rely on each other. Share the load and pull together. A shared dream inspires action.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your disciplined efforts are paying off. Maintain healthy practices for growing strength, energy and endurance. Start easy and build up. Feed yourself well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your game to advance skills. Learn new techniques, modalities or songs. Disciplined efforts build the framework for your passions to play upon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Suggestions lead to fruitful actions. Coordinate to share the load. Domestic preparation, cooking or crafting produces delightful results. Share something delicious with family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy an intellectual challenge. Solve a puzzle, clue by clue. Note your observations. Discover new threads to pull. Do the backstage detective work.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Develop lucrative projects. Invest time and talents to grow seeds to fruition. Gently tend shoots and roots. What you nurture now feeds you later.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the results you want. If you can’t do something, find out who can and collaborate. Advance a personal passion project.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider plans and revise for current conditions. Fantasy and reality clash. Follow through on unfinished business. Get busy behind closed doors. Make arrangements.

