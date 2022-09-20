Today’s Birthday (09/21/22). Family prosperity rises this year. Healthy physical routines build strength, stamina and skills. Savor home and family joys this autumn, before navigating winter career transitions. Research and investigate for a broader view this spring, before summer domestic messes and renovation. Collaboration is especially lucrative.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to mix business and pleasure. Fun and romance spark in conversation. Go play outdoors, if you can. Take action for love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Imagine the possibilities. You’re energized for domestic improvements. Research for best value before purchasing. Can you repurpose something old? Action gets satisfying results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Words come easily. Capture them into stories, reports and summaries. Take notes. Raise a creative project to the next level. Share breaking news.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative possibilities energize you into action. Fortune follows your own initiative. Develop and produce valuable deliverables. Reap abundant harvest from seeds sown earlier.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stumble into personal insights. Discover something new about yourself. Advance a passion project with an energized push. Action and communication today get extra results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Capture creative ideas and possibilities. Invention and imagination blossom. Organize action plans and prepare moves in advance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can move mountains with teamwork. Participate for common gain. Pull together to lighten the load. Strengthen community networks. Share support with friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social networking benefits your career. Advance an exciting project by taking advantage of a lucky situation. Talk about the results you would love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a fascinating connection. Your exploration leads in exciting directions. Energize your research and investigation for new results. Discover valuable solutions to a puzzle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss possibilities with your partner. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Build together, one piece at a time. Invest and save for future plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Advance shared commitments with passion and purpose. Coordinate for high performance. Celebrate results together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Exercise builds energy, health and fitness. Weave movement into your day. Practice routines for endurance and ease. Electrify your performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.