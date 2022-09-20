Today’s Birthday (09/21/22). Family prosperity rises this year. Healthy physical routines build strength, stamina and skills. Savor home and family joys this autumn, before navigating winter career transitions. Research and investigate for a broader view this spring, before summer domestic messes and renovation. Collaboration is especially lucrative.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to mix business and pleasure. Fun and romance spark in conversation. Go play outdoors, if you can. Take action for love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Imagine the possibilities. You’re energized for domestic improvements. Research for best value before purchasing. Can you repurpose something old? Action gets satisfying results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Words come easily. Capture them into stories, reports and summaries. Take notes. Raise a creative project to the next level. Share breaking news.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative possibilities energize you into action. Fortune follows your own initiative. Develop and produce valuable deliverables. Reap abundant harvest from seeds sown earlier.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stumble into personal insights. Discover something new about yourself. Advance a passion project with an energized push. Action and communication today get extra results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Capture creative ideas and possibilities. Invention and imagination blossom. Organize action plans and prepare moves in advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can move mountains with teamwork. Participate for common gain. Pull together to lighten the load. Strengthen community networks. Share support with friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social networking benefits your career. Advance an exciting project by taking advantage of a lucky situation. Talk about the results you would love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a fascinating connection. Your exploration leads in exciting directions. Energize your research and investigation for new results. Discover valuable solutions to a puzzle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss possibilities with your partner. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Build together, one piece at a time. Invest and save for future plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Advance shared commitments with passion and purpose. Coordinate for high performance. Celebrate results together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Exercise builds energy, health and fitness. Weave movement into your day. Practice routines for endurance and ease. Electrify your performance.

"

"