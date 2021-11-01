Today’s Birthday (11/03/21). Expand through domesticity this year. Nurture your home and family with steady improvements, practices and love. Resolve partnership challenges this autumn, before taking advantage of a profitable winter. Romantic spring collaborations blossom, motivating a personal transformation next summer. Household harmony feeds your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Resist the urge to splurge. Conserve resources. Keep the budget and avoid arguments. Verify news from a second source. Coordinate lucrative actions together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Romance is worth waiting for. Don’t push against a brick wall. Patiently connect and coordinate. Strengthen your partnership by listening powerfully. Provide inspiration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize yourself with physical action. Slow for tricky sections. If it hurts, back off. Time your movements. Watch for the perfect moment to jump.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart where it leads. Wait for closed doors to open. Patience serves you well. Reaffirm your passions, ideals and commitments. Romance sparks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take action for home and family. Your efforts can make a huge improvement. Reorganize possessions, closets and rooms. Cook up something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You could hit a dead end with your research or creative project. Patiently work out a way around the barrier. Put the puzzle pieces together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — That money could show up anytime now. Monitor to minimize any kinks or blockages in your cash flow. Powerful actions can bring extra profits.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Power up a personal project. Avoid procrastination or distractions. A push now can have extra benefits. Take charge for the results you want.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Privacy suits your mood. Enjoy some quality alone time. Get stuff done that you’ve been putting off. Imagine new possibilities and make interesting plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Teamwork gets results, and an extra push today goes extra distance. Reinforce collaborative efforts. Coordinate for ease and efficiency.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Consider a professional opportunity. A test or challenge requires focus. A prize is within reach, if you push for it. Go for the gold.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Study your educational plans. Dig into a fascinating subject. Travel conditions are improving. An adventure calls you out of your comfort zone. Stick to basics.
