We are the “thoughts and prayers” generation. When tragedy of any kind strikes, we are quick to go to our social media platform(s) of choice and make the obligatory post of identification with the tragedy. In the case of the war in Ukraine, it may be posting their flag next to our name/handle or writing a comment like, “Pray for Ukraine.” It’s not that these things are inherently bad. But a recent study showed that when we make such posts we are actually less likely to get involved on any kind of meaningful level. Our Ukrainian flag posts makes us feel like we have actually done something, without actually doing things that directly impact the situation — things like sponsoring refugees or sending money to relief agencies. “Thoughts and prayers” (and flag posts) don’t actually take us very far.
But what if we actually prayed? I mean what if we purposefully and intentionally bombarded the gates of heaven with heartfelt cries for the people of Ukraine (and the people of Russia for that matter)? The great preacher C.H. Spurgeon said, “Prayer moves the hand that moves the world.” It is a divine mystery that a sovereign God responds to the prayers of His people. But, my Bible (1 John 5:14-15) tells me that this is absolutely true: “[14] And this is the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us. [15] And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of him (ESV).”
To that end, here are six ways (taken from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association) that you can pray specifically for the war in Ukraine: 1. Pray to an end to the conflict; 2. Pray for peace in Jesus Christ; 3. Pray for decision makers — presidents, leaders, and authorities — for wisdom and discernment, and that they would make decisions that are good for the people they represent; 4. Pray for the people of Ukraine — whether they are sheltering from bombs or escaping to neighboring countries, they are suffering tremendously; 5. Pray for the church — that believers will be strengthened and united in their faith, and that they would proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ; 6. Pray for Samaritan’s Purse as they respond in Jesus’ Name — that God will lead and guide their disaster response specialists, and that every individual that is helped will experience God’s love through the hands of those who serve them.
As an opportunity to put prayer for Ukraine into action, you are invited to the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association’s National Day of Prayer event on Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (350 Pearl Street) which will focus on the situation in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. After prayer there will be a time of fellowship and refreshments. Please join us as we follow the Apostle Paul’s admonition in Ephesians 6:18: “Prayer is essential in this ongoing warfare. Pray hard and long. Pray for your brothers and sisters. Keep your eyes open. Keep each other’s spirits up so that no one falls behind or drops out (MSG).”
