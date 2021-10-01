A newsman on FOX News the other night was ranting the new immigrants to the U.S. are here to “replace us” as an administration policy.
They are not here to replace anybody. The Irish, his relatives by the way, were fleeing famine and abuse by the British Crown. Swedes, Italians, Jews, Middle Easterners, folks from Poland, Russia and Asia were all running from something horrible during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Their home countries were governed by the four horsemen of the apocalypse: death, war, famine and pestilence. By and large, they were darned glad to be here.
I am disappointed to hear our citizens complain about the newcomers. So they don’t speak English, dress funny, eat different foods, and lead different lifestyles and religions. The vast majority of our immigrant ancestors did the exact same thing. Who are we to judge?
They are not here to replace or change our society. They are here looking for the same things our fore-fathers were seeking; freedom to grow, work, learn and join the great American experiment. Haitians, Afghanis, Central Americans, Mexicans and those fleeing the Middle East are the new Americans. Given time, they will be us and we will be the better for it. Our immigrant ancestors proved it.
Pete Bloomster
Lake City
