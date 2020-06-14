CADILLAC — According to a press release issued by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday at 2:24 p.m., a 20-year-old Indiana man was seriously injured in an ORV crash.
The man was driving his ORV southbound on 17 1/4 Road about a mile north of M-55 in Henderson Township when he made impact with a large tree that was obstructing the road, according to the release.
The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash but investigators say speed did play a role.
