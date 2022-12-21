CADILLAC — The Christmas holiday is quickly approaching but police are still working leads into the what caused the death of a Missaukee County woman last week.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said there was no new information to be shared Tuesday and detectives were following up with people they needed to interview or already interviewed. The investigation into what caused the death of Laken Marie Clark, 26, of Missaukee County is ongoing.
Last week, Doehring said an autopsy was completed and detectives are waiting for the toxicology report before determining the cause of death. On Friday, He said he believed it was possible to have a preliminary report in the next few weeks, but altered that timeline Tuesday to say it could be four to six weeks before lab results are back from the medical pathologist.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to a Wednesday press release by police. The release also said the cause of death was unknown, pending the results of an autopsy. Doehring said Clark’s body was transported to Big Rapids for the autopsy, and that autopsy occurred on Thursday.
Doehring said detectives were investigating the woman’s death, which was deemed a suspicious death by police after the body was recovered on Dec. 14.
Doehring also said police believe this is an isolated incident and there isn’t concern regarding public safety at this time.
