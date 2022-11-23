I’d been telling my wife I was going to shoot a buck the opening morning of firearms deer season and then leave for one of the Dakotas the next day for some pheasant hunting. It was because I’m tired of putting my bird dog on the shelf during the 16 days of season each year.
I had my chance, too. The snow hadn’t even begun falling the morning of the 15th when I saw the lone deer 150 yards away on a little hummock.
“I’m going to shoot you,” I said quietly. At that point, I hadn’t even confirmed that it was a buck, much less a legal one. I peered through my scope. I could see antlers, wide ones, wide enough that I was certain the buck was a good one. The buck looked at me, though. I thought it had busted me. And it kept walking toward a row of brush. Soon, it would be out of sight.
I rested my rifle on my blind’s window sill and centered the crosshairs on the buck’s chest. I squeezed the trigger. Through my scope it looked as if I’d rolled the deer. In retrospect, maybe it was the deer crouching and whirling to bolt. I saw the deer take two leaps, and then it vanished.
Confident my shot had been a good one, I glanced at the time and waited 15 minutes before walking down to collect my trophy. Once on the hummock, though, I was stymied. I could find no hair, no blood, no guts. I finally had to face the unacceptable — I had somehow missed.
Disappointed?
Sure.
That missed shot, though, has made this deer season one of my most memorable ever.
The morning was fairly quiet. I saw another buck, one with a good rack. That deer, though, was too far away for me to even think about shooting it. Plus, he disappeared too quickly, too. And … I saw a couple of antlerless deer.
The middle part of the day was dead. Nothing happened. Late in the afternoon, though, deer suddenly were everywhere. I don’t know how many I saw, but they were coming out of the woodwork. Among them was a little buck chasing a doe and a buck with tiny antlers, a deer that wouldn’t even have been legal to take back in the at-least-three-inches-on-one-side days of deer herd management.
The second morning of season was more of the same. I saw lots of does. I saw a little spike buck trying to flirt with a doe. The doe wasn’t having any of whatever sweet talk the fellow was giving her. And I watched two bucks out in a hay field, one that looked like a spike but it’s hard to tell, spar off with a slightly large buck. So, for a long, few moments, I could see two bucks through my scope at the same time. Neither buck seemed too serious about quarreling. I guess the larger of the two deer made his point. The smaller one backed off and skulked away. Later a buck that was obviously legal but one I certainly didn’t want to shoot, not in these days, wandered right by my blind. It caught me trying to get its picture with my phone and scampered off.
So, here’s the silver lining to my missing my buck: I would have missed a bunch of deer activity had I bagged it and taken off right away to go out west. I also would have missed a lot of the deer-watching fun if we didn’t have antler-point restrictions here. I never saw much rutting activity in the old days. Boy, things have changed.
I know some hunters are still grumbling about antler-point restrictions, but I don’t understand why. I read a letter to the editor of a publication I subscribe to just a few weeks ago. The letter writer wrote a scathing indictment of the restrictions. “I wonder if the DNR will put an end to the ridiculous mandatory antler point restrictions in place in some areas of Michigan,” he wrote. His point seemed to be that most deer hunters don’t claim to be trophy hunters, so there’s no point in having APR.
Well, I wondered, if he’s just after meat and doesn’t care about antler size, why doesn’t he just shoot a doe? The DNR is literally begging hunters to shoot does. Permits are easy to get.
Personally, I don’t understand why anyone would want to go back to the old days. I know my experiences aren’t universal. I’m seeing more legal bucks, though, than I ever did back in the old days. I’m seeing bucks that won’t be legal to shoot until next year or the year after that, too. Watching the many facets of the rut — the interactions between bucks and does and the interactions between bucks — is a lot of what makes deer season so fun. Personally, I like things as they are right now. Let’s keep antler point restrictions in place forever.
