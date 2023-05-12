It's official: Federal Public Health Emergency comes to an end

LANSING — For many, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t an issue for months, but Thursday the federal Public Health Emergency officially ended.
With that occurrence, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also provided updates about changes to data reporting, Epidemic Orders and the continued availability of COVID-19 testing and vaccines.
When it comes to testing, MDHHS will continue supporting free over-the-counter test distribution through the Michigan library program. Tests shipped direct to households via Project Act will be supported until at least June 2023. MDHHS also will support the distribution of COVID-19 antigen tests to high-risk settings including long-term care, shelters, jails and schools.
In addition, free COVID-19 testing also will continue at neighborhood and community testing locations, including the distribution of over-the-counter tests. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to support free COVID-19 testing at some locations.
Finally, the MDHHS said no-cost coverage for testing will continue for Michigan residents with Medicaid through Sept. 30, 2024, however, other insurers may require cost-sharing. To find out, people should contact their insurer for more information.
As it pertains to the vaccines, all currently distributed COVID-19 vaccines are considered federal assets. COVID-19 vaccines will eventually move to the commercial market, however, as the federal supply persists there will be no changes or costs associated with receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
The MDHHS also said the shift to commercial vaccines is projected to occur this fall. The Biden Administration recently announced a program to preserve free access to COVID-19 vaccines for the uninsured and underinsured even after the federal Public Health Emergency ends.
MDHHS also will continue to support vaccination for homebound populations through collaboration with Disability Rights of Michigan. Through a partnership with MDHHS, Medical Network One and the Visiting Nurses Association also will continue to support COVID-19 vaccine events.
Similarly, authorized COVID-19 therapeutics will continue to be available and the federal government has purchased a supply of antiviral treatments that will be available at no cost. After that supply is depleted, costs will depend largely on the type of health insurance an individual has available. No-cost coverage will continue for Michigan residents with Medicaid through Sept. 30, 2024.
With the end of the Public Health Emergency, all remaining state Epidemic Orders will be rescinded. Residential and long-term care facility reporting, testing and vaccine orders are also ending. Hospitals and nursing homes will need to observe CDC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidance and requirements which will continue to mandate reporting.
As for the sharing of COVID-19 data, it remains a reportable disease in Michigan so case, death and demographic information will continue to be posted regularly along with wastewater surveillance, outbreak reporting, COVID-like illness and hospitalization data. Negative tests and case reporting are being discontinued in some jurisdictions in the United States. CDC Transmission and Community-Level reporting will therefore be discontinued as those levels rely on case rates and/or test positivity.
Although Michigan will continue to receive positive COVID-19 test results, negative COVID-19 test reporting will no longer be required and total test volume and test positivity will no longer be available on the COVID-19 Dashboard.
Finally, Medicaid beneficiaries will have to renew their coverage this year as Michigan resumes Medicaid eligibility redeterminations to comply with federal legislation as the Public Health Emergency ends. Renewals for traditional Medicaid and the Healthy Michigan Plan will take place monthly starting in June 2023 and run through May 2024.
Monthly renewal notices will be sent three months before a beneficiaries’ renewal date starting with June renewal dates.
