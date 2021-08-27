Students of Jennings School
Donald Bell, a seventh grade pupil on the Jennings School, wrote the following history of his school district in 1940:
“There is a difference of opinion in the date that the first school in Jennings began. It started about 1893 according to the stories told by the old settlers. Mitchell Bros. provided the first school building. This building was later sold by the Mitchell Bros when they moved the mill from Jennings to Cadillac. In those early days this school consisted of only those grades required by the state, from first to eighth.
“As the need developed the kindergarten and high school grades were added.
“Probably the first years saw only one teacher employed. This staff of one increased to as high as ten, in about the years 1912 to 1914.
“With the decline of the lumber business and the consequent decline of the town, this staff of teachers has dwindled down to one teacher once more.
“Some of the teachers employed during these years include such well known citizens as Genetta Chick, Benjamin Shetenhelm, and Mrs. Rose Frye.
“The first teacher employed in the Jennings School was Mrs. Ezra Hall; the second teacher was J.C. Jackson.
“The first group of high school graduates in 1905 was Ivra Blackburn, Sadie Manning, Lillie Hall, Nettle Wisson and Selma Dahlstrom.
“During most of the years O.J. Olson acted as janitor.
“The present building was the high school building. The grade school building was located on the same lot just west of the present building. The building which housed the kindergarten was situated in a lot east of our present site.
“It might be interesting to know that we are still using the same bell installed in the first school days of Jennings.
“Many of the early residents of Jennings who spent their first school days’ here had an opportunity to listen once more to the ringing of that old bell at the annual homecoming held here on August 13, 1939.
“Howard Ingersoll is our present teacher.”
In the year 1895 the Jennings School voted to provide free textbooks to the pupils. On the 1907 report, the names of 12 teachers were listed. There was a Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Sutherland and 10 others, although all of them did not teach full-time. The total time was equal to seven full-time teachers. They taught 318 pupils and received a total salary of $2833.75. The director was C.J. Pardee.
The school site was in the south center of the northeast quarter of Section 5. Jennings was one of the last schools to join the Lake City district, waiting until 1967, or 23 years after the Lake City consolidation of 1944. The school building was sold and is now used as a church mission hall.
