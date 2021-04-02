Jesus the lamb of God

You’ve probably heard it said that “Timing is everything.‘ And so it is with Holy Week. The timing of those first-century events in Jerusalem was no accident. They were divinely ordained and orchestrated to fulfill prophecy and to demonstrate the true identity of Jesus. This is certainly the case in the connection between Holy Week and Passover. For it is in the Passover and the cross that we clearly see Jesus as the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. The Passover was originally a Jewish remembrance of how God rescued the Hebrews from slavery in the land of Egypt. Ultimately, an angel of death “passed over‘ every house that was covered by the blood of a lamb. Scripture shows us how Jesus fulfilled this Old Testament type in at least five specific ways.
First, the Passover required the sacrifice of a lamb without blemish. The sacrifice could not have any imperfection. Likewise, 1 Peter 1:19 tells us that Jesus was “a lamb without blemish or defect.‘ After carefully examining Jesus, Pilate made the declaration, “I find nothing wrong with this man!‘
Second, the Passover required a male lamb of the first year. Why? A year-old-lamb was in its prime—full of life, and maturing into strength. If we were to speak in terms of fruit, a year-old lamb was ripe. In the context of humans, we would probably say that we were in our “prime‘ physically at some point in our early 30s. This just happens to be the age at which Jesus was crucified. He Himself was a lamb of the first year.
Third, the Passover required that the lamb be selected four days before its sacrifice, and to be kept apart. During those four days, the people would have to listen to the constant bleating of that lamb as a reminder of the sacrifice to come. In the same way, Jesus entered Jerusalem four days before His crucifixion. And during those four days, how that lamb bleated. So many of the words recorded in the Gospels were from those four days.
Fourth, the Passover required that the lamb be killed in Jerusalem. And so Jesus triumphantly entered the Holy City on what we now refer to as “Palm Sunday.‘ He set His face toward Jerusalem because it was there that He would give His life as the Passover Lamb.
Lastly, the Passover required that the lamb be slaughtered and roasted without the breaking of any bones. This is why it says of Jesus in John 19:33, “they did not break his legs.‘ The breaking of the legs of those being crucified was a common practice meant to bring about suffocation and to hasten their death. But when that time came, the Roman soldiers found that Jesus was already dead. His legs were not broken. And so, He fulfilled that prescription of the Passover Lamb.
