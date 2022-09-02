July Milk Production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 993 million pounds of milk during July, Down 3.8 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA, NASS, and Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,330 pounds for July, 10 pounds above July 2021. The dairy herd was estimated at 426,000 head for July, down 19,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during July totaled 18.3 billion pounds; up 0.3 percent from July 2021 June revised production, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up slightly from June 2021. The June revision represented a decrease of 45 million pounds or 0.2 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 2,055 pounds for July, 21 pounds above July 2021. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.92 million head, 66,000 head less than July 2021, but 1,000 head more than June 2022.
