June hogs and pigs
Michigan’s total hog and pig inventory on June 1 was estimated at 1.19 million head, down 20,000 head from a year ago, according to Marlo D Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA, NASS, and Great Lakes Region. Breeding hog inventory, at 110,000 head, was down 5,000 from last June. Market hog inventory, at 1.08 million head, was down 1 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter for the March to May quarter was 10.80, compared to 10.70 from the same period last year.
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2022 was 72.5 million head. This was down 1 percent from June 1, 2021, and down slightly from March 1, 2022. Breeding inventory, at 6.17 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, but up 1 percent from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 66.4 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, and down slightly from last quarter.
The March-May 2022 pig crop, at 32.9 million head, was down 1 percent from2021. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 2.99 million head, down 1 percent from 2021. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.00 for the March-May period, compared to 10.95 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 3.02 million sows farrow during the June-August 2022 quarter, down 1 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down 7 percent from the same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for September-November 2022, at 3.01 million sows, are down 1 percent from the same period one year earlier, and down 5 percent from the same period two years earlier.
